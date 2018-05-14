Sergei Skripal 'was briefing intelligence officers in Eastern Europe'

Telegraph UK - Monday, May 18, 2018

Sergei Skripal 'was briefing intelligence officers in Eastern Europe' ALL SECTIONS More Sergei Skripal 'was briefing intelligence officers in Eastern Europe' Sergei Skripal is said to have been briefing European intelligence officers 14 May 2018 7:23pm British security services sent Sergei...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Sergei Skripal's mother has no idea he’s in a coma, niece reveals 

Second Salisbury police officer 'treated for suspected poisoning' as force admits decontamination yet to begin

Spy poisoning: Military remove ambulances and police cars for testing

Russian spy may have been poisoned at home, police believe

Russian spy poisoning: investigation intensifies with cordons at cemetery and former spy's home

Police Sergeant Nick Bailey named as officer injured with nerve agent alongside Russian spy

Sergei Skripal: Ministers to be briefed on poisoned Russian spy case in emergency meeting



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Toon Twinz' rejecting traditional career paths

West Ham United U19 Defeat Bermuda U/19

Hamilton Princess Debuts New ‘Frosé’ Drink

‘People Of Bermuda’ Exhibit To Open On Friday

West Ham United U19 Defeat Bermuda U/19

Feminist war movie captures zeitgeist at Cannes

Frassman Brilliant triggers 'Money Hunt' frenzy

SPORTS more
Kelver Darroux Basketball league kicks off 

West Ham United U19 Defeat Bermuda U/19

Bermuda Open Cricket Weekend Results

Bermuda Cycling Academy Road Race Results

West Ham United U19 Defeat Bermuda U/19

Bermuda Open Cricket Weekend Results

Up to speed! - JFF Gen Sec says local clubs not far from CONCACAF requirements

POLITICS more
Orrette Fisher calls ECJ "disingenuous" over dismissal of claims about political influence

World Bank committed to Dominica’s climate resilience goal

McNeill calls for help to alleviate flooding in Westmoreland

Economy a major concern but no unified answer

Looting in Dominica spooks former St. Lucia PM; wants curfew as part of hurricane planning

‘People Of Bermuda’ Exhibit To Open On Friday

Owen seeks to clear the air

BUSINESS more
Fireminds launches Cayman cloud with Logic

Economy a major concern but no unified answer

A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings To Munich Re

Column: FinTech, Blockchain, ICOs, Currencies

Video: New Financial Programmes For Businesses

Munich Re injects 330m into Bermuda entity

BEDC loan programmes to help entrepreneurs

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Police suspect “hit” in murder of Chinese businessman

Capleton offered $250,000 bail

Illegal guns seized in Portmore

Huge merger creates marijuana giant ahead of legalisation in Canada

Looting in Dominica spooks former St. Lucia PM; wants curfew as part of hurricane planning

Body found along HWT Road

Two Men Stabbed, 27-Year-Old Man Arrested

RELATED STORIES
Sergei Skripal's mother has no idea he’s in a coma, niece reveals 

Second Salisbury police officer 'treated for suspected poisoning' as force admits decontamination yet to begin

Spy poisoning: Military remove ambulances and police cars for testing

Russian spy may have been poisoned at home, police believe

Russian spy poisoning: investigation intensifies with cordons at cemetery and former spy's home

Police Sergeant Nick Bailey named as officer injured with nerve agent alongside Russian spy

Sergei Skripal: Ministers to be briefed on poisoned Russian spy case in emergency meeting

RECENT COMMENTS
Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
grim: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker ETHICALHACKING618@GMAIL.COM who helped me hack into my spouse phone without my spouse finding...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
steve: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker ETHICALHACKING618@GMAIL.COM who helped me hack into my spouse phone without my spouse finding...

Police Confirm Death Of 68-Year-Old Man
thomas: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618@gmail.com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has been done...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
fredy: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618@gmail.com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has been done...

Take action on ‘fake oil’ now
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

The 'nasty' mayor matching President Trump at his own aggressive media game
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

TTNGL falls $0.08
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Dominica-based Guyanese relives horror of ‘demon’ Hurricane Maria
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

T&T vball teams get CAC Games nod
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

A disappointment as a councillor
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
grim: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker ETHICALHACKING618@GMAIL.COM who helped me hack into my spouse phone without my spouse finding...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
steve: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker ETHICALHACKING618@GMAIL.COM who helped me hack into my spouse phone without my spouse finding...

Police Confirm Death Of 68-Year-Old Man
thomas: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618@gmail.com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has been done...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
fredy: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618@gmail.com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has been done...

Take action on ‘fake oil’ now
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

The 'nasty' mayor matching President Trump at his own aggressive media game
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

TTNGL falls $0.08
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Dominica-based Guyanese relives horror of ‘demon’ Hurricane Maria
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

T&T vball teams get CAC Games nod
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

A disappointment as a councillor
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...