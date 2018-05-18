Lisa Hanna's heart bleeds for wounded Venezuela

Jamaica Observer - Monday, May 18, 2018

Lisa Hanna, the foreign affairs and foreign trade spokesperson for the Opposition, went to bat, in her first sectoral presentation in the portfolio, for embattled Venezuela, questioning the Government's support for the wounded Central American nation-friend now under attack.read more

