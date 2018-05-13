Two British tourists kidnapped in Democratic Republic of Congo have been released

Telegraph UK - Sunday, May 18, 2018

13 May 2018 2:18pm The British have now been released, Boris Johnson has confirmed. The two nationals were taken hostage after the vehicle that they were travelling in was ambushed in Congo's Virunga National Park. Mr Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, said on Sunday: I am delighted to announce...read more

