Foreign co awarded $40M contract for consultancy on Esso’s Environmental Impact Assessment

Kaieteur News - Saturday, May 18, 2018

â¦Govt. says money not recoverable Minister of State, Joseph Harmon revealed yesterday that an international firm was granted a $40M contract to review the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of Esso Exploration and Petroleum Guyana Limited (EEPGL)âs Liza Phase Two Development...read more

