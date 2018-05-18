G.O.B. Now on the Hook for Money Owed to S.S.B.

Channel 5 Belize - Saturday, May 18, 2018

The case was comprehensively lost, but did Sunshine really lose anything? Not according to Justice Abel. He found that the company had been fully relieved by its owner, the government, [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Ain’t No Sunshine: Gov’t Company Shut Out of B.T.L. Compensation

COLA Demands Clarity in S.S.B. Deal with G.O.B.

Doug Singh Says It’s a Low-risk Investment with High Returns

S.S.B. Chairman Discusses Proposed Purchase of G.O.B.’s Utility Shares

Is There a Connection Between S.S.B. Withdrawal and Pending G.O.B. Settlement?

Is S.S.B. Interested in $55 Million Worth of G.O.B.’s Utility Shares?

Chairman says CGA has 2 non-performing loans with the S.S.B.



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Gangsters get lengthy jail sentences for ‘Shanty Town’ shooting

Vivica Fox To Host Xotic Xperience On Sunday

Musical variety at Grace Jerk Fest

Mitch, Dalla Coin find number one single

Furness says J'cans are embracing positive messages

Swag Attack set for Saturday

Lybran back with new single

SPORTS more
Skeete off to Old Trafford

Big two unavailable

Best Youth Athletes Converge for Championship

Appeal Reversed for B.D.F. in Football Dispute

Coach Henry quits Sunshine Girls

Usain Bolt's father baptised

Live Updates: Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet

POLITICS more
Imbert: Economists unfair and biased

Common Entrance students have fun

Drawing the polling station line

The Problem with Split Immigration Department

Reminder about paraphernalia and congregating on Election Day

Sugar tax tabled in the House of Assembly

Govt to approve $20 million for roof and home repair assistance

BUSINESS more
Imbert: Economists unfair and biased

Ascendant Group up 14.3

Health Minister Wilson At AIG Wellbeing Fair

Bill Tabled & Sugar Tax Consultation Report

Natural gas plan top option in IRP proposal

Govt To Table Digital Asset Business Act 2018

Argo Group hosts Endeavour students

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Imbert: Economists unfair and biased

‘Sophisticated’ smuggling

Time cut

UPDATE: Jennifer Messado charged

Homeowner Blames Fire Service for Lost House; Firefighters Say Illegal Connection Overloaded

Council Concerned over HR Director Vehicle Firebombed

In Belmopan, Stolen Chain Leads to Fatal Stabbing

RELATED STORIES
Ain’t No Sunshine: Gov’t Company Shut Out of B.T.L. Compensation

COLA Demands Clarity in S.S.B. Deal with G.O.B.

Doug Singh Says It’s a Low-risk Investment with High Returns

S.S.B. Chairman Discusses Proposed Purchase of G.O.B.’s Utility Shares

Is There a Connection Between S.S.B. Withdrawal and Pending G.O.B. Settlement?

Is S.S.B. Interested in $55 Million Worth of G.O.B.’s Utility Shares?

Chairman says CGA has 2 non-performing loans with the S.S.B.

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Ferdi: Hackers who scam has been a serious concern to the cyber service users like us!!. Am SCOTCH Ferdinand a woman with desperate desire of hiring a legit hacker which got me into falling victim of...

Police Confirm Death Of 68-Year-Old Man
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Take action on ‘fake oil’ now
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

The 'nasty' mayor matching President Trump at his own aggressive media game
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

TTNGL falls $0.08
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Dominica-based Guyanese relives horror of ‘demon’ Hurricane Maria
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

T&T vball teams get CAC Games nod
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

A disappointment as a councillor
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Ferdi: Hackers who scam has been a serious concern to the cyber service users like us!!. Am SCOTCH Ferdinand a woman with desperate desire of hiring a legit hacker which got me into falling victim of...

Police Confirm Death Of 68-Year-Old Man
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Take action on ‘fake oil’ now
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

The 'nasty' mayor matching President Trump at his own aggressive media game
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

TTNGL falls $0.08
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Dominica-based Guyanese relives horror of ‘demon’ Hurricane Maria
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

T&T vball teams get CAC Games nod
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

A disappointment as a councillor
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...