Proposed fine for driving without a license reduced

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, May 18, 2018

The government has reduced the proposed fine for drivers who travel without being in possession of their driver license to $2000 from $10,000. This was revealed by Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Kamina Johnson Smith, as the Upper...read more

