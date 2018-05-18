Bunting, life-size Harry and Meghan cut-outs, and thousands of flags - Windsor gets ready for the royal wedding

Telegraph UK - Friday, May 18, 2018

While a lifesize cutout of the couple is peering out of an upstairs window. The prize must surely go to the 14th century pub next to the Windsor Guildhall (where Prince Charles married the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005), which has gone as far as to change its name for the occasion. The Three Tuns...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Royal wedding schedule and timings for Harry and Meghan's big day

What time is the Royal Wedding? Full schedule and timings of Harry and Meghan's big day

Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry as she begins work with Commonwealth youth group

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding to have 'special role' for Armed Forces friends

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Northern Ireland: Couple's rapturous welcome on unannounced visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal wedding invites posted to 600 guests

East London organic baker Claire Ptak chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make wedding cake



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Musical variety at Grace Jerk Fest

Mitch, Dalla Coin find number one single

Furness says J'cans are embracing positive messages

Swag Attack set for Saturday

Lybran back with new single

Black Ice wants to inspire with 'Red A Red'

Opal still on the ball

SPORTS more
Concacaf Women’s U17 To Resume In June

Concacaf Women’s U17 To Resume In June

Dominica to get more funds from World Bank

National basketballer escapes serious injuries

For the love of golf - Last week, SportsMax hosted the PGA Tour Latino America in Jamaica for the second time in two years. They were...

Loan move could be making of Trott, says Westley

Humbled Merritt still shooting for the stars

POLITICS more
Election watchdog commends commission

EOJ to conduct voter simulation ahead of Homestead by-election

Trump to sit down with major automakers on Friday on fuel rules

Teachers union ready to conclude wage negotiations

Minister Updates: School System Strategic Plan

House to debate financial tech business today

OBA names Mathias and Pearman for by-election

BUSINESS more
Natural gas plan top option in IRP proposal

Govt To Table Digital Asset Business Act 2018

Argo Group hosts Endeavour students

Maiden CEO thanks clients for loyalty

Paint-your-own pottery studio proves a hit

Branson urges action on ocean protection

Natural gas plan tops options in IRP

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Man charged with murder of Dwayne Forde

Police Advisory: ‘Chain Snatching’ Incidents

Election watchdog commends commission

Police warning after chains snatched

Shopping centre security guard diverted CCTV cameras while husband attacked and killed shoplifter, court hears

Third man charged with murder of America Street money changer

National basketballer escapes serious injuries

RELATED STORIES
Royal wedding schedule and timings for Harry and Meghan's big day

What time is the Royal Wedding? Full schedule and timings of Harry and Meghan's big day

Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry as she begins work with Commonwealth youth group

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding to have 'special role' for Armed Forces friends

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Northern Ireland: Couple's rapturous welcome on unannounced visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal wedding invites posted to 600 guests

East London organic baker Claire Ptak chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make wedding cake

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Ferdi: Hackers who scam has been a serious concern to the cyber service users like us!!. Am SCOTCH Ferdinand a woman with desperate desire of hiring a legit hacker which got me into falling victim of...

Police Confirm Death Of 68-Year-Old Man
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Take action on ‘fake oil’ now
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

The 'nasty' mayor matching President Trump at his own aggressive media game
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

TTNGL falls $0.08
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Dominica-based Guyanese relives horror of ‘demon’ Hurricane Maria
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

T&T vball teams get CAC Games nod
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

A disappointment as a councillor
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Ferdi: Hackers who scam has been a serious concern to the cyber service users like us!!. Am SCOTCH Ferdinand a woman with desperate desire of hiring a legit hacker which got me into falling victim of...

Police Confirm Death Of 68-Year-Old Man
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Take action on ‘fake oil’ now
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

The 'nasty' mayor matching President Trump at his own aggressive media game
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

TTNGL falls $0.08
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Dominica-based Guyanese relives horror of ‘demon’ Hurricane Maria
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

T&T vball teams get CAC Games nod
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

A disappointment as a councillor
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...