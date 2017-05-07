R Kelly: Spotify removes singer from playlists

Antigua Observer - Thursday, May 18, 2018

Spotify has removed R Kelly from its playlists as part of a new "Hate Content & Hateful Conduct" policy.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Big-Issues-07-05-2017-Podcast 1

Singer Trey Songz arrested after concert outburst: police

Exclusive: Europe’s biggest tech hope Spotify starts talking about profit

Take alcohol out of carnival, says Bishop Browne

Abstract painter, sculptor Ellsworth Kelly dies at 92

Chris Brown being investigated for battery

Adele and Taylor Swift prompt Spotify to rethink free music stance



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ritson tries to be 'Different'

Jah Max upbeat about new single

Hezron, Louie Culture salute heroes

DJ Wheelchair rises above his disability

STAR of the Month: Etana links the two R's, Rastafari and reggae

Tributes flow following Niko's passing

Niko was a humble person - ZJ Chrome

SPORTS more
Wednesday Night Sailing Series Results

Teams Set For Argo Gold Cup Quarterfinals

Brazilian banks authorised to close for World Cup games

Lupus Foundation gets $20,000 gov’t commitment

Equestrian: RES Spring Series This Weekend

Amir Dill & Majesty Wilson Selected For F4F

Equestrian: RES Spring Series This Weekend

POLITICS more
Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12 in Singapore

Survey: Satisfaction With Govt Increases To 69%

Colombia gov't, ELN rebels pursue peace talks in Cuba

Paulwell leads team to observe Jersey's general elections

OBA names Mathias, Pearman for by-election

Lupus Foundation gets $20,000 gov’t commitment

June 8 hearing for NIDS court battle

BUSINESS more
Video: Town Hall Meeting On Energy Sector

Brazilian banks authorised to close for World Cup games

Somers Ltd improves 3.9

Support for blue carbon credits project

TNC & XL To Bring Blue Carbon Credits To Market

Video: “Taking Off” Advises To Be On Time

Hidden cost of inherited employees

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
O-Wrap: Wanted man arrested at guest house... Firefighters 'sick'... J'cans urged to foster a child

Police officer probing fox hunt 'accused of having affair with activist during two-year 'smear campaign''

River terminal on police radar

Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12 in Singapore

Alleged serial rapist charged with multiple breaches of the Sexual Offences Act

US partners with region in support of youth development, crime prevention

Electronic tags could alert victims if stalkers are nearby under new police plans

RELATED STORIES
Big-Issues-07-05-2017-Podcast 1

Singer Trey Songz arrested after concert outburst: police

Exclusive: Europe’s biggest tech hope Spotify starts talking about profit

Take alcohol out of carnival, says Bishop Browne

Abstract painter, sculptor Ellsworth Kelly dies at 92

Chris Brown being investigated for battery

Adele and Taylor Swift prompt Spotify to rethink free music stance

RECENT COMMENTS
Police Confirm Death Of 68-Year-Old Man
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Take action on ‘fake oil’ now
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

The 'nasty' mayor matching President Trump at his own aggressive media game
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

TTNGL falls $0.08
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Dominica-based Guyanese relives horror of ‘demon’ Hurricane Maria
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

T&T vball teams get CAC Games nod
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

A disappointment as a councillor
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Police Confirm Death Of 68-Year-Old Man
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Take action on ‘fake oil’ now
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

The 'nasty' mayor matching President Trump at his own aggressive media game
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

TTNGL falls $0.08
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Dominica-based Guyanese relives horror of ‘demon’ Hurricane Maria
HARRY: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

T&T vball teams get CAC Games nod
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

A disappointment as a councillor
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...

Bassarath backing T&T to win against Leewards
JAMES WALKER: Hello, Do you need a good hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking of all company website Hacking of university website and Grades upgrade Hacking of all social media(facebook,...