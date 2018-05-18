Parties' money could be better spent, says Eastmond

Nation News - Wednesday, May 18, 2018

Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Lynette Eastmond has criticised the established parties for elaborate spending. Eastmond spoke on Tuesday night during a spot meeting at Vine Street in...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Lynette makes it official

Agard no longer contesting

Eastmond: We’re UPP to the task

UPP man gets boot

Too slow!

UPP launches manifesto

Eastmond reveals new party



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Overboard | A riches-to-rags story

Bad card!

No grudge thing

Startime boss pleased with swansong

Dexter's accused denied bail

The Bolshoi Ballet presents Giselle at Palace Cineplex this Sunday

One more Startime if Beres says yes

SPORTS more
Army going the distance

DEVCON, SKI Constructions joins lists of sponsors for REO Inter Secondary Cricket

Regal Masters, Success, Fisherman, Parika Defenders, E’bo Masters triumph

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Friendship Secondary beat Soesdyke by 38 Runs

NSC’s AS&TP Primary School Cricket… Hauraruni Primary take Daniel Richmond Memorial title

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – EDFA … McPherson and Scott hammer a brace each as Buxton Stars flay Plaisance...

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East Demerara FA… Mahaica edge Plaisance; Ann’s Grove and Victoria Scorpions draw

POLITICS more
Windies facing Test demotion?

St John folk urged to give BLP a chance

Sale of debt-laden Air India fails to take off

UK Brexit divisions laid bare in cabinet splits, parliamentary votes

NIDS Battle

Hopes for mid-year changes

Cheddi and power sharing after 1992

BUSINESS more
C2W Music rescue plan - Berry and Wilkie to resign from board, pending regulatory approval

Sale of debt-laden Air India fails to take off

UK Brexit divisions laid bare in cabinet splits, parliamentary votes

IMF to begin talks with Argentina

US stocks end flat after Trump exits Iran deal

Buffett says stocks remain best investment option for most

Crackdown shakes Chinese city's 'Little Africa'

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Be better role models for our youth, DCP Grant urges officers

Crackdown shakes Chinese city's 'Little Africa'

Criminal liability of company directors for environmental offences

Constable Davian Martin is Lasco top cop

Bad card!

Army going the distance

Campbellville man jailed for beating wife with rolling pin

RELATED STORIES
Lynette makes it official

Agard no longer contesting

Eastmond: We’re UPP to the task

UPP man gets boot

Too slow!

UPP launches manifesto

Eastmond reveals new party

RECENT COMMENTS
Belizeâ€™s Ides of March
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

HSF now US $5.7B
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

JMMB Investments: Moderate economic improvement for T&T in 2018
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Prosecutors detail background of suspect in J'can lottery scam
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Millennials are turned off sex, study suggests, with one in eight still virgins at 26 
James Brigham Bunyon: The gene pool thanks you!

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
HARRY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

“Terrible, What Kind Of Person Would Do That?”
Russell Wilkiins: Become rich today and take the risk of transforming your own life.Try and get a blank ATM card today from (MR CLIFFORD) and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting from this cards. This...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

RECENT COMMENTS
Belizeâ€™s Ides of March
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

HSF now US $5.7B
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

JMMB Investments: Moderate economic improvement for T&T in 2018
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Prosecutors detail background of suspect in J'can lottery scam
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Millennials are turned off sex, study suggests, with one in eight still virgins at 26 
James Brigham Bunyon: The gene pool thanks you!

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
HARRY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

“Terrible, What Kind Of Person Would Do That?”
Russell Wilkiins: Become rich today and take the risk of transforming your own life.Try and get a blank ATM card today from (MR CLIFFORD) and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting from this cards. This...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...