Worth Its Salt: Bonaire’s Cargill Salt Ponds Named as Area of Regional Importance for Shorebirds

Anguilla News - Wednesday, May 18, 2018

May 2, 2018âBirdsCaribbean is delighted to announce that the Cargill Salt Ponds on the island of Bonaire have been named as a Western Hemisphere Shorebirdread more

0
RELATED STORIES
Bonaire's Cargill Salt Ponds named as area of regional importance

Bonaire's Cargill Salt Ponds named as area - of regional importance

Seventh Annual Caribbean Waterbird Census a Huge Success

Snowy Plover species (shorebird) wiped out

St. Martin News Network - Bird Goes Extinct on St. Maarten.

St. Martin News Network - EPIC Finds Wetland Bird Numbers Are Down.

She Did Not Die in Vain . . .



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ninja Man relocated over leaked video?

STAR of the Month: Etana uses reggae for social change

Ora claims gender bias

Strong Frequency

'NCIS' star explores Ja

Carolyn Russell Smith spreading Khulcha in Manchester

Tifa drops JA Party

SPORTS more
FIFA, F.F.B. to Install Synthetic Pitches in Belmopan and Belize City

Coaches Receive Training from F.F.B.

A Stop to Championship Would Have Financial Costs

Referees Suspended for Error on Penalty in Premier League Semifinal

ZJ Elektra, Black Mattic release new single

Sailing: Argo Group Gold Cup Gets Underway

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall attend WWII memorial service

POLITICS more
UK lawmakers vote to strike Brexit date from bill

OBA leader Atherden upbeat in new video

O-Wrap: PNP challenges NIDS... Six surrender to cops... Arrest over inappropriate advances at child

Grandmother rolls back the clock - Went back to school at 47, now reading for degree

$2.5 million funeral - Family aims to send home Hanover mother, children as queen and princesses

Video: Opposition Leader On By-Elections

Video: Opposition Leader On By-Elections

BUSINESS more
BILTIR Provides Maths Tutoring To CedarBridge

Argus Group rise 1.6

Fitch: Bermuda Reinsurers To Remain Resilient

Enstar results hit by bond valuation fall

Biltir gives maths tutorials at CedarBridge

Privacy experts to speak at luncheon event

Thompson & Eaton To Speak At Chamber AGM

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Westmoreland dad charged after allegedly using machete to hit daughter

O.W. on Alert after Fish Kill Exposed in New River

Eric Mendez Charged in Attempted Murder of Tyrone Stevens

Mom Mourns Only Son Habib Hajjara, Lost to Gun Violence

Dean Galvez to Court for Murder of Roni Casasola

5 Belizeans Held for Not Declaring Money Allegedly Tainted by Drugs

Honduras Stops Ship with Cocaine Cargo Headed to Belize

RELATED STORIES
Bonaire's Cargill Salt Ponds named as area of regional importance

Bonaire's Cargill Salt Ponds named as area - of regional importance

Seventh Annual Caribbean Waterbird Census a Huge Success

Snowy Plover species (shorebird) wiped out

St. Martin News Network - Bird Goes Extinct on St. Maarten.

St. Martin News Network - EPIC Finds Wetland Bird Numbers Are Down.

She Did Not Die in Vain . . .

RECENT COMMENTS
Belizeâ€™s Ides of March
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

HSF now US $5.7B
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

JMMB Investments: Moderate economic improvement for T&T in 2018
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Prosecutors detail background of suspect in J'can lottery scam
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Millennials are turned off sex, study suggests, with one in eight still virgins at 26 
James Brigham Bunyon: The gene pool thanks you!

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
HARRY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

“Terrible, What Kind Of Person Would Do That?”
Russell Wilkiins: Become rich today and take the risk of transforming your own life.Try and get a blank ATM card today from (MR CLIFFORD) and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting from this cards. This...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

RECENT COMMENTS
Belizeâ€™s Ides of March
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

HSF now US $5.7B
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

JMMB Investments: Moderate economic improvement for T&T in 2018
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Prosecutors detail background of suspect in J'can lottery scam
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Millennials are turned off sex, study suggests, with one in eight still virgins at 26 
James Brigham Bunyon: The gene pool thanks you!

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
HARRY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

“Terrible, What Kind Of Person Would Do That?”
Russell Wilkiins: Become rich today and take the risk of transforming your own life.Try and get a blank ATM card today from (MR CLIFFORD) and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting from this cards. This...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...