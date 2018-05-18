We need to sort out Dockyard

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, May 18, 2018

Dear Sir,Whose bright idea was it to use asphalt instead of concrete for the new cycle parking area in Dockyard? Whose bright idea was it to replace the fast ferries on the Dockyard-to-Hamilton route with the Bermudian ferry to save money on fuel?Whose bright idea was it to close the Visitor...read more

