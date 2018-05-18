Roachford has St Andrew at heart

Nation News - Monday, May 18, 2018

United Progressive Party candidate Roli Roachford was early and waited for half an hour before her 10 a.m. nomination appointment. She was accompanied by friends and family and said her major concerns...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Better bus route pledge

Grandson shot dead

St Thomas danger zone

Ex-manager fumes at Sandals

No answers yet on cause of fire

Daughter’s condition has mum on edge

Teen’s family trying to cope



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity

West Ham & Azores U20 Football Teams Arrive

Portuguese community in festive spirits

Santo Cristo festival draws out islands Portuguese community

Novel written through eyes of Bermudian girl

Swift visit to burnt fan

Reggae Sumfest goes larger - Three more launches before weeklong staging begins

SPORTS more
Bermuda Softball Season Week #3 Results

Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet Relay Teams

9 Year-Old Golfer Advances In US Tournament

Duffy, Best to feature in Walk of Fame

West Ham & Azores U20 Football Teams Arrive

Nesbeth Scores Four Times In Bede’s Victory

West Ham & Azores U20 Football Teams Arrive

POLITICS more
Susan ready to serve

It’s Nomination Day for Barbados

Burgess critical of Hargun appointment

An offensive comment

Giuliani not ruling out chance of Trump taking the Fifth

B'dos Opposition launches campaign with promise to fix social woes

PM salutes Food For The Poor Jamaica - Charity awarded medal of appreciation - ... Prisoner training, boost to agriculture curriculum

BUSINESS more
Susan ready to serve

Watlington Waterworks “Exceptional Year”

Watlington Waterworks “Exceptional Year”

Essent still sees a Bermuda tax advantage

Restoration firm branches out

Restoration firm branches out

Horizons Darrell elated by ICO support

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Several roads flooded, police urge caution

Three killed as heavy rains batter Haiti

Metropolitan Police spend £400,000 on luxury first class flights for officers

Paraglider killed in 'mid-air microlight collision'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sorhaindo’s nauseating attempts to tarnish my good name

Indian teenager gang-raped and burned alive in latest case to shock country 

Armed patrols stepped up across London after Bank Holiday weekend of violence

RELATED STORIES
Better bus route pledge

Grandson shot dead

St Thomas danger zone

Ex-manager fumes at Sandals

No answers yet on cause of fire

Daughter’s condition has mum on edge

Teen’s family trying to cope

RECENT COMMENTS
Millennials are turned off sex, study suggests, with one in eight still virgins at 26 
James Brigham Bunyon: The gene pool thanks you!

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
HARRY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

“Terrible, What Kind Of Person Would Do That?”
Russell Wilkiins: Become rich today and take the risk of transforming your own life.Try and get a blank ATM card today from (MR CLIFFORD) and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting from this cards. This...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Millennials are turned off sex, study suggests, with one in eight still virgins at 26 
James Brigham Bunyon: The gene pool thanks you!

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
HARRY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

“Terrible, What Kind Of Person Would Do That?”
Russell Wilkiins: Become rich today and take the risk of transforming your own life.Try and get a blank ATM card today from (MR CLIFFORD) and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting from this cards. This...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...