Scotiabank signs on as headline sponsor of investment forum

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, May 18, 2018

Scotiabank has signed a $6-million sponsorship agreement with JAMPRO for the upcoming Jamaica Investment Forum, scheduled to take place at the Montego Bay Conference Centre from June 12 to 14.The conference is being held under the theme 'Setting the...read more

