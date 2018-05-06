Pilot forced to make emergency landing on packed Devon beach

Telegraph UK - Sunday, May 18, 2018

Pilot forced to make emergency landing on packed Devon beach ALL SECTIONS More Pilot forced to make emergency landing on packed Devon beach A video captured the plane making an emergency landing on the busy Devon beach yesterday Credit: Konrad Parulski/SWNS.com 6 May 2018 12:16pm A pilot was...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Ian McEwan 'dubious' about schools studying his books, after he helped son with essay and got a C+

Grandfather jailed for attacking his son in a bitter row over their rival flower businesses

Malaysia Airlines passengers recall 'very violent shaking' as plane diverts to Alice Springs

Passenger plane skids off runway and gets stuck on cliff edge in Turkey  

Terrified passengers scream as two planes collide at Toronto Airport

Passenger who left Ryanair flight by emergency door is homeless and unlikely to pay £40k fine

Shed falls off cliff in Sidmouth cliff landslip



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bravo, Emrit, Simmons, Gabriel in Interzone fray today

Marshall's moment

Cool jazz on the green

Solange's incredible experience

Carlene Davis, Marion Hall collab

YBG/NSBF Regionals at CASH… Barclay, Campbell lead PC’s thumping 49-0 triumph over Bladen Hall girls – Tutorial High and Chase...

Story of the Song | 'You're Gonna Need Me' takes singer out of 'barefoot days'

SPORTS more
Hillview repeats as T20 Intercol champs

Ganga: Bassarath stonewalling IRC report

Whiteman dominates Points race

Bravo, Emrit, Simmons, Gabriel in Interzone fray today

Patience is a Virtue, in Sports too

Edwards burst hurts Notts

Peter Rabbit entertains GSAT students

POLITICS more
Hillview repeats as T20 Intercol champs

Bravo, Emrit, Simmons, Gabriel in Interzone fray today

The anguish of the 1976 State of Emergency and its disasters

A G S Coombs fought fiercely for MoBay, Jamaica

Windrush: Brexit and Blackxit

Productivity and the need for political action

Is Peter Bunting publicly sparring with Peter Phillips?

BUSINESS more
Validus Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Critical thinking, the key to survival

Reduced mortgages at today's VM Mortgage Expo

Canada firm aims to tap into pot beverage market with ganja beer

US jobless rate hits

RadioShack to open Kingston outlet

NCB invests in Girls in ICT Hackathon to seek tech talent

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Video: Sunday May 6th ‘Good News’ Spotlight

Bravo, Emrit, Simmons, Gabriel in Interzone fray today

Patience is a Virtue, in Sports too

promo

Boy, 17, shot dead in south London on another night of bloodshed

Give cops dash cams - Campbell

Windrush: Brexit and Blackxit

RELATED STORIES
Ian McEwan 'dubious' about schools studying his books, after he helped son with essay and got a C+

Grandfather jailed for attacking his son in a bitter row over their rival flower businesses

Malaysia Airlines passengers recall 'very violent shaking' as plane diverts to Alice Springs

Passenger plane skids off runway and gets stuck on cliff edge in Turkey  

Terrified passengers scream as two planes collide at Toronto Airport

Passenger who left Ryanair flight by emergency door is homeless and unlikely to pay £40k fine

Shed falls off cliff in Sidmouth cliff landslip

RECENT COMMENTS
Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
HARRY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

“Terrible, What Kind Of Person Would Do That?”
Russell Wilkiins: Become rich today and take the risk of transforming your own life.Try and get a blank ATM card today from (MR CLIFFORD) and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting from this cards. This...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
HARRY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

“Terrible, What Kind Of Person Would Do That?”
Russell Wilkiins: Become rich today and take the risk of transforming your own life.Try and get a blank ATM card today from (MR CLIFFORD) and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting from this cards. This...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...