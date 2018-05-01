Productivity in Jamaica

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, May 18, 2018

Henry J Lewis wrote an interesting piece, 'Jamaica movesâ¦slowly', published in the Jamaica Observer on May 1 2018, on productivity in Jamaica. It set me thinking about his final lament â âJamaica, let's move 'fasser'!âread more

0
RELATED STORIES
Lack of speed not the problem with Jamaican service

Sick of high phone bills

Change of thought over change of name process

RGD needs $350m to digitise civil records

RGD increases fees

Didn't see the 'please cancel service' email

Don't label our children! Foster parents angry with RGD over 'ADOPTED' stamped on birth certificates, but agency says it is following...



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Marshall's moment

Cool jazz on the green

Solange's incredible experience

Carlene Davis, Marion Hall collab

YBG/NSBF Regionals at CASH… Barclay, Campbell lead PC’s thumping 49-0 triumph over Bladen Hall girls – Tutorial High and Chase...

Story of the Song | 'You're Gonna Need Me' takes singer out of 'barefoot days'

To the Roots: Errol Dunkley a community delivery

SPORTS more
Peter Rabbit entertains GSAT students

Bog Walk High introduces programme to recognise boys

Farmers, agriculture officers learn sustainable agricultural practices in Japan

AIM Higher Foundation officially launched

Look to expand to Alberta, says Jamaican High Commissioner to Canada

Nurses to march to end violence against women in western Jamaica

Allydia Mills pays it forward

POLITICS more
The anguish of the 1976 State of Emergency and its disasters

A G S Coombs fought fiercely for MoBay, Jamaica

Windrush: Brexit and Blackxit

Productivity and the need for political action

Is Peter Bunting publicly sparring with Peter Phillips?

Jamaican cites racism over treatment by German airline official

Man caught stealing AC unit on UWI campus claim he found it at a rubbish heap

BUSINESS more
Critical thinking, the key to survival

Reduced mortgages at today's VM Mortgage Expo

Canada firm aims to tap into pot beverage market with ganja beer

US jobless rate hits

RadioShack to open Kingston outlet

NCB invests in Girls in ICT Hackathon to seek tech talent

Where is that registered letter with original documents?

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
promo

Boy, 17, shot dead in south London on another night of bloodshed

Give cops dash cams - Campbell

Windrush: Brexit and Blackxit

Canada firm aims to tap into pot beverage market with ganja beer

Nurses to march to end violence against women in western Jamaica

Bloody week!

RELATED STORIES
Lack of speed not the problem with Jamaican service

Sick of high phone bills

Change of thought over change of name process

RGD needs $350m to digitise civil records

RGD increases fees

Didn't see the 'please cancel service' email

Don't label our children! Foster parents angry with RGD over 'ADOPTED' stamped on birth certificates, but agency says it is following...

RECENT COMMENTS
Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
HARRY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

“Terrible, What Kind Of Person Would Do That?”
Russell Wilkiins: Become rich today and take the risk of transforming your own life.Try and get a blank ATM card today from (MR CLIFFORD) and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting from this cards. This...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
HARRY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

“Terrible, What Kind Of Person Would Do That?”
Russell Wilkiins: Become rich today and take the risk of transforming your own life.Try and get a blank ATM card today from (MR CLIFFORD) and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting from this cards. This...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...