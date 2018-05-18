Mitigating measures continue as screw lift pump remains inoperative 

Nation News - Saturday, May 18, 2018

The Wastewater Division (WWD) of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) continues to monitor and manage a series of mitigating measures to keep wastewater levels low and prevent an increase of overflows in...read more

