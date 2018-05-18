Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts: Lava spurts from cracks in a road as 10,000 evacuate

Telegraph UK - Friday, May 18, 2018

Scientists said areas downslope of the erupting vent were at risk of being covered by lava. Leilani Estates appeared to be at greatest risk, but scientists said new vents and outbreaks could occur and it's not possible to say where. The eruption comes after days of earthquakes rattled the area's...read more

RELATED STORIES
Pictures of the Day: 4 May 2018

Mayon Volcano continues to spew lava fountains

12,000 flee as Philippines warns of volcano eruption

Tony Blair warned Trump aides Britain may have spied on them during election, new book claims

Watch: Geologist collects active lava from Hawaii volcano

Spectacular footage shows blue lava rolling out of Kilauea Volcano 

'Firehose' of lava flows from Kilauea volcano into sea



