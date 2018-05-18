Two “missing” fishermen found to be “alive and well”

Kaieteur News - Friday, May 18, 2018

Â  Two of the fishermen who were listed among the missing, following a reported pirate attack in Suriname waters last Friday night, have made contact with family members. The two are Randy Burnett and Bobby Ibrahim, are said to be âalive and wellâ. Many other families are still...read more

