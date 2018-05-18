Teachers urged to listen to students

Jamaica Observer - Friday, May 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Floyd Green, has charged teachers to listen to their students and tailor lessons to meet their various needs.He noted that âoftentimes they (students) are able to tell you what would work,...read more

