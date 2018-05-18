'Help me build a house'

Jamaica Star - Thursday, May 18, 2018

Six months after threatening to drink poison because he could not find money to pay bills, Tom Francis* is again promising to end his life.Francis, 45, said he now has a piece of rope, and he feels like using it to bring his life to an end.However...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
STAR of the Month: 'Say 'I Do' when yuh ready' ... Konshens gives marriage advice

HIV-positive man wants to kill himself

Rugged living on the streets of downtown Kingston

Man who dreams of killing wife lands in trouble

Now ex-con who was beaten, raped and HIV-infected suing Gov't

Cane-cutter hangs himself on mango tree

Observer Online Exclusive: 28 days



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
No Sumfest Worries - Joe says state of emergency won't affect festival

Riche Stephens motivates 'You are The Greatest'

Wormbass creates buzz with 'Reggaeman'

Kashu under new management

Hylita making musical moves - Culture Brown bats for the physically disabled - Hitman Walle debuts latest collab

Chekca creating buzz with 'My Everything'

Vanzo upbeat about 'News'

SPORTS more
Site clearing for new Marigot Hospital has started says Dr. Darroux

Schools to do battle in relay classic

Caesar secures a trio of wins

Phillips misses out on maiden title

Team Hurricane go back to basics

Fired-up Leverock returns to give Bermuda new life

Merritt the star turn at Permit Meet

POLITICS more
STAR of the Month: Etana learnt lessons after Trump comments

Windrush issue refocuses a light on our failings

Voter ID chaos as voters turned away at the polling booth in pilot areas during local elections

OBA politicians forced to double up roles

By-elections and London buses

Columbus, education and Jamaica today

Is CRH sick unto death?

BUSINESS more
Public views sought on electricitys future

RA Public Consultation On Energy Sector

Clarien To Launch Clarien iBank Mobile App

Bermuda Showcased At Forum In New York

Jared Dylan Starts ‘Live Plus’ Business

XL Group Announce First Quarter 2018 Results

Arch earnings fall to 137m

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Released after 43 years: Murderer who became one of Britain's longest serving prisoners is freed

Two arrested after River Terminal altercation

Stop the flow of guns to end violence, say security experts

Riche Stephens motivates 'You are The Greatest'

From Prison To Law Student: Anthony Swan

Dominican murder suspect surrenders in Antigua

First US death in romaine lettuce E coli outbreak

RELATED STORIES
STAR of the Month: 'Say 'I Do' when yuh ready' ... Konshens gives marriage advice

HIV-positive man wants to kill himself

Rugged living on the streets of downtown Kingston

Man who dreams of killing wife lands in trouble

Now ex-con who was beaten, raped and HIV-infected suing Gov't

Cane-cutter hangs himself on mango tree

Observer Online Exclusive: 28 days

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...