Gas prices up by $1.32 Thursday, May 3

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, May 18, 2018

Gas prices are to go up by $1.32 effective Thursday, May 3. As a result, a litre of E10 87 will sell for $127.70 while E10 90 will sell for $130.53 per litre. Automotive diesel oil will move up by $1.46 per litre to sell for $124.76. The price of...read more

