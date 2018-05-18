Burch denies causing fatal crash

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, May 18, 2018

A woman has denied causing the death of mother-of-two Kerry Hollis. Collisha Burch, 30, pleaded not guilty yesterday to causing death by driving while under the influence of a dangerous drug. Mrs Hollis died in a traffic collision on Middle Road near Five Star Island last September. Puisne...read more

