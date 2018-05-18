Red Rose, Jubilee markets to be ready month end — UDC

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, May 18, 2018

REPAIRS being done by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) to the Jubilee and Red Rose markets in downtown Kingston are expected to be completed soon, for handing over to the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) by the end of May.read more

