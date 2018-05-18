US delays decision on steel and aluminium tariffs for EU

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, May 18, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) â The U.S. Government will take another 30 days to decide whether to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from the European Union, Canada,Â and Mexico, extending a period of uncertainty for businesses in those...read more

