Gross negligence… Contractor paid $3.2M after bond expired on health centre construction

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, May 18, 2018

â¦project still incomplete, not budgeted for 2018 Officials have unearthed a major financial discrepancy where Regional executives paid $3.2M to a contractor to construct a concrete health centre and living quarters at Wiruni, Berbice River, after his bond had expired. The contractor has...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Measures in place to prevent dispensing of expired drugs

Expired drugs from 2016 still sitting in West Dem. Hospital bond

Contractor and pilot at odds over work done on house

Deteriorated bulldozer… Region refuses machine, demanded contractor supply the ‘right’ one -monies paid but no evidence equipment...

Almost a decade later…Ministry has uphill task recovering over $3M from errant contractor

GFF President Forde inspects ongoing work at Providence Forward Project

Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One Cricket…. Wiruni becomes Berbice Riverrain Champions



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Regal business plan - Sustainable outcomes from Festival Queen's project

David Tulloch reinventing theatre, Jamaican style - Less rigid approach still wins awards

Class acts

Rasta Month hailed as success

Hylita ready for limelight

Sting, Shaggy top Billboard

Toots and Co hit the road again

SPORTS more
Prayer does it for Goule

We will fight! - Local martial artists claim discrimination, could head to court

This Day In History — May 1

Spurs inch closer to top-four safety

Paul Wright | The testosterone test

We will fight! - Local martial artists - claim discrimination, - could head to court

A Royal request - GoFundMe page for paralysed FIFA referee targets US$5,000

POLITICS more
Four climbers die in Swiss Alps after unexpected storm

Worker tek Viagra before Labour Day

A Royal request - GoFundMe page for paralysed FIFA referee targets US$5,000

May 14 new date for election of bishop

Central Bank Governor to give economic report

Ali: President Weekes should appoint committee

BPM retains council seat after by-election today

BUSINESS more
Regal business plan - Sustainable outcomes from Festival Queen's project

Supermarket merger to create largest UK chain

JN Fund Managers rates Sygnus IPO a buy

Growing interest in local products- UncappeD draws crowds

Regal business plan - Sustainable outcomes - from Festival - Queen's project

Supermarket merger to create largest UK chain

Central Bank Governor to give economic report

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Four climbers die in Swiss Alps after unexpected storm

9 journalists, 4 cops among 25 killed in Afghan blasts

St Vincent pastor, wife and daughter get jail time

New app could make ganja use safer

Interpol rescues 350 human trafficking victims in Caribbean, Central and South America

Convicted killer says cheating lover pushed him over edge

Criminal gangs said a great challenge to law enforcement in region

RELATED STORIES
Measures in place to prevent dispensing of expired drugs

Expired drugs from 2016 still sitting in West Dem. Hospital bond

Contractor and pilot at odds over work done on house

Deteriorated bulldozer… Region refuses machine, demanded contractor supply the ‘right’ one -monies paid but no evidence equipment...

Almost a decade later…Ministry has uphill task recovering over $3M from errant contractor

GFF President Forde inspects ongoing work at Providence Forward Project

Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One Cricket…. Wiruni becomes Berbice Riverrain Champions

RECENT COMMENTS
Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Brown tribute to seniors advocate Phillips
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...