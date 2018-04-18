Stonehenge tunnel would spoil the view for drivers, says former National Trust chairman 

Telegraph UK - Monday, April 18, 2018

Stonehenge tunnel would spoil the view for drivers, says former National Trust chairman ALL SECTIONS More Stonehenge tunnel would spoil the view for drivers, says former National Trust chairman The journalist and author criticised plans to build a 1.8 mile tunnel passing near the stones to ease...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Stonehenge tunnel plan 'risks destroying Ice Age treasures'

Stonehenge road tunnel given go-ahead after 30 years of controversy

National Trust faces member rebellion over backing of Stonehenge tunnel

Summer solstice 2017: Crowds gather at Stonehenge on the longest (and hottest) day of the year 

Summer solstice: When is the longest day of the year and what happens at Stonehenge?

Stonehenge tunnel plan given backing by English Heritage and National Trust

Stonehenge tunnel given green light after nearly 30 years of delays



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Jean Cazes Kreyol peace song

DanceSations School Recital Set For May 17-19

Jean Cases Kreyol peace song

Best Of The Best back with a bang

Randy Weston is all about that jazz - Pianist focuses on African heritage for Int'l Jazz Day concert

Better days for Shane O

Singer Gebre has a feel for it

SPORTS more
Flora brings it home

Humiliated Bermuda spun out for 60

UWP re-elects Joshua Francis as Deputy Leader; names candidate for Roseau Central

Russell’s birthday celebrations marred by first-ball ‘duck’ in KKR win

Cricket: Uganda Defeat Bermuda By 189 Runs

Cycling: BBA VT Construction Madison Time Trial

Cricket: Uganda Defeat Bermuda By 189 Runs

POLITICS more
Antigua PM says ‘no justice’ in de-banking Caribbean countries

UK minister resigns over Windrush scandal

Antigua PM says ‘no justice’ in de-banking C’bean countries

By-Election To Be Called In Paget East

By-Election To Be Called In Paget East

Gibbons demoralised OBA will regroup

Moving for the by-election

BUSINESS more
Freisenbruch-Meyer Group To Host Tax Seminar

Appleby speakers at Bermuda Executive Forum

Abic support for career pathways programme

Insurtech start-up embraces Bermuda

PSOJ encourages public-private sector collaboration to develop middle managers

Reynolds boss expects support for IGNITE programme

PM lauds Development Bank of Jamaica

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Hanover triple murder accused charged

Missile strikes on military sites ‘kill pro-Assad fighters’

350 victims rescued in Caribbean and Latin America

Antiques dealer jailed for life for strangling daughter as wife says he should have killed himself 

Military police to excavate site in Germany in bid to solve 36-year-old case of missing British child

Injured motorcyclist recovering

Truck crashes through wall

RELATED STORIES
Stonehenge tunnel plan 'risks destroying Ice Age treasures'

Stonehenge road tunnel given go-ahead after 30 years of controversy

National Trust faces member rebellion over backing of Stonehenge tunnel

Summer solstice 2017: Crowds gather at Stonehenge on the longest (and hottest) day of the year 

Summer solstice: When is the longest day of the year and what happens at Stonehenge?

Stonehenge tunnel plan given backing by English Heritage and National Trust

Stonehenge tunnel given green light after nearly 30 years of delays

RECENT COMMENTS
Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

23 Reports Of Burglaries In Last Two Weeks
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Pres prevails
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Hennessy V marks 10th staging
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

23 Reports Of Burglaries In Last Two Weeks
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Pres prevails
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Hennessy V marks 10th staging
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...