Pompeo says US stands with Israelis, Saudis against Iran

Jamaica Observer - Monday, April 18, 2018

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) â US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday ratcheted up the Trump Administration's rhetoric against Iran and gave warm boosts of support to Israel and Saudi Arabia in their stand-offs with Tehran.read more

