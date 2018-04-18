Association wants full financial assessment of all municipalities

Kaieteur News - Monday, April 18, 2018

Â  The President of the Guyana Association of Municipalities (GAM), Carwyn Holland has issued a call for a full assessment of all financial operations of municipalities across Guyana as part of efforts to ensure full accountability and transparency. Holland has noted the efforts of the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Mayor Holland Swim Meet attracts promising swimmers

Linden Town Council continues to seek collaboration with US Embassy

As he prepares to bow out…Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland satisfied with his accomplishments

Mayor questions Jagdeo’s visit to Linden

$2B revetment programme proposed for Linden

Linden developing under present council – Mayor Holland

Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland receives brush cutter from GCB- Council prepares to manage Development works at Christianburg CC



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Better days for Shane O

Singer Gebre has a feel for it

Local manufacturers take centre-stage at UncappeD Marketplace & Food Festival

Randy Weston is all about that jazz - Pianist focuses on African heritage for Int'l Jazz Day concert

'Ready Player One' - - lame game

Majah lives up to the Hype

Reggae Boyz blank Antigua & Barbuda 2-0

SPORTS more
Ottos remain in relegation zone, Ovals 3 grab game one

Hamilton wins Azerbaijan GP

Farewell, old foe! - Wenger loses on final Arsenal trip to Old Trafford

Oral Tracey | Iniesta's the man, not Messi

Pinnock inspired by 2017 mishap

Consistency - key against Sri - Lanka - Holder

Reggae Boyz blank Antigua & Barbuda 2-0

POLITICS more
Photo: PJ Patterson Endowment Fund launched at UWI

Antigua PM says 'no justice' in de-banking Caribbean countries

UK minister quits over growing immigration scandal

Workers' Week and Labour Day to be launched tomorrow

'We will not give up!'

PM lauds Development Bank of Jamaica

Waite, Fisher apply to represent PNP in St Elizabeth NE

BUSINESS more
Reynolds boss expects support for IGNITE programme

PM lauds Development Bank of Jamaica

Imbert expects 1.8% economic growth

OWTU steers clear of new audit

TCL repays $97m of debt

Caricom concern over money laundering law

A most erroneous editorial

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
N Korea offers to give up nukes if US vows not to attack

Shameful!

Bermuda jails Bulgarian visitor after raids on cash machines

UK minister quits over growing immigration scandal

Four members of the security forces shot, injured in St James

'We will not give up!'

Imbert expects 1.8% economic growth

RELATED STORIES
Mayor Holland Swim Meet attracts promising swimmers

Linden Town Council continues to seek collaboration with US Embassy

As he prepares to bow out…Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland satisfied with his accomplishments

Mayor questions Jagdeo’s visit to Linden

$2B revetment programme proposed for Linden

Linden developing under present council – Mayor Holland

Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland receives brush cutter from GCB- Council prepares to manage Development works at Christianburg CC

RECENT COMMENTS
Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

23 Reports Of Burglaries In Last Two Weeks
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Pres prevails
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Hennessy V marks 10th staging
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

23 Reports Of Burglaries In Last Two Weeks
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Pres prevails
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Hennessy V marks 10th staging
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...