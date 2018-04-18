Poem

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, April 18, 2018

Living in your Shadow Oh how handsome they were Always wearing a smile She is deaf and blind And he treats her like a child.Aren't they adorable?Isn't she sweet? She is all he wants her to be Obedient, understanding and SILENT.She always seeks...read more

