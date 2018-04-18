Jalon wins Barbados Guineas

Nation News - Sunday, April 18, 2018

An authoritative performance by Gandalf signalled the start of a quest for the Triple Crown at the Garrison Savannah Saturday. The Bills Inc. colt torched the field to win the 68th running of the Barbados...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Gandalf could be the one

A Brave Star dazzles classy field

It’s Gold second time around

Gold Cup racing at its pinnacle

Samuel shows royal touch

Jericho steals it

Victor says ‘cheese’



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Larry Harvey, Burning Man festival founder, dies aged 70

Penn Relays 2018: Ja women retain 4x100m title

No heading

Randy Weston special Int'l Jazz Day guest

Radio is still relevant, after all

Rosie is back! - Actress returns to stage today

Foster deserves national call-up - Gordon

SPORTS more
Husbands masters game

Firebirds scorch Villa

Joseph, Chase play for 13th spot in Cuba

Barrackpore wins T&TCB $28,000 T20 prize

PoS rotary golf tees off today

Duffy turns WTS Bermuda into a procession

Unknown Stornes leads clean sweep for Norway

POLITICS more
Hefty solution

‘Focus on saving Barbados’

PoS rotary golf tees off today

Daley apologises a week after controversial remarks

Russian Twitter 'bots' attempted to influence election by supporting Jeremy Corbyn, investigation finds

Daley apologise a week after controversial remarks

Stuart: Foreign reserves talk is ‘scare bait’

BUSINESS more
Holness lauds DBJ

Jamaica first in Caribbean to introduce 10-digit dialling

Jamaica now powers aircraft at the gate with solar

How to avoid a retirement savings disaster

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting April 28

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 27 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 27 2018

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Firebirds scorch Villa

Thousands protest for third day in Pamplona over 'wolf pack' gang rape case

Here's my bank card...one of four men found dead tells girlfriend before he went missing

Nine students stabbed to death in China

Another Airport Drug Bust

St. Johnson’s village Man Charged for Breaking into Beach Limerz

Man who killed girlfriend gets charge reduced to manslaughter, sentenced to 14 years

RELATED STORIES
Gandalf could be the one

A Brave Star dazzles classy field

It’s Gold second time around

Gold Cup racing at its pinnacle

Samuel shows royal touch

Jericho steals it

Victor says ‘cheese’

RECENT COMMENTS
Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

23 Reports Of Burglaries In Last Two Weeks
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Pres prevails
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Hennessy V marks 10th staging
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

23 Reports Of Burglaries In Last Two Weeks
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Pres prevails
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Hennessy V marks 10th staging
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...