Pastor urges security officers to be agents - of change

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, April 18, 2018

Mandeville, Manchester:We are living in the world that has become callous, and in some cases, devoid of emotion, the presence of which makes the job of those who swear to serve and protect, difficult. But president of the West Jamaica Conference of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Stand like the brave, SDA head urges police

Realign our moral

Pastor urges security forces to be courageous in fight against crime, corruption

Stand by your pastor

Mom, Dad, I'm gay! - Pastor urges parents to love their homosexual children, pray for them

Pastor says divine intervention needed to address crime

As your bishop...



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
No heading

Randy Weston special Int'l Jazz Day guest

Radio is still relevant, after all

Rosie is back! - Actress returns to stage today

Foster deserves national call-up - Gordon

Help St Lukes AME celebrate family and friends

Barker-Burville pair tops at championships

SPORTS more
Forget about Leon Bailey

Photos & Video: Kids Duathlon On Front Street

Sport Scoreboard, April 28, 2018

Curle to quit Lambes Carlisle

Wellington Oval not ready

Netballers get behind Duffy

Duffy to debut Bermuda-inspired bike

POLITICS more
McKenzie plans to meet with PNP councillors in St Thomas

JLP wins by-elections in Yallahs, May Pen North divisions

JLP wins by-elections

JLP retains Yallahs Division

Video: April 28th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Ganga calls out Bassarath for appearing on UNC platform

Gibbons joins the exodus

BUSINESS more
Jamaica now powers aircraft at the gate with solar

How to avoid a retirement savings disaster

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting April 28

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 27 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 27 2018

Everest Re Group’s 2018 First Quarter Results

King expects upbeat budget review

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
'Golden State Killer' suspect appears in court after 40 year manhunt

Windows broken at constituency office

Speed camera jammers sold online as a way to outwit the police

Zimbabwe legalises marijuana for medical and scientific use 

Female officer 'sexually assaulted' as she arrests a man accused of rape

Matters of crime discussed with AG

Video: April 28th Bernews Morning Newsflash

RELATED STORIES
Stand like the brave, SDA head urges police

Realign our moral

Pastor urges security forces to be courageous in fight against crime, corruption

Stand by your pastor

Mom, Dad, I'm gay! - Pastor urges parents to love their homosexual children, pray for them

Pastor says divine intervention needed to address crime

As your bishop...

RECENT COMMENTS
Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

23 Reports Of Burglaries In Last Two Weeks
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Pres prevails
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Hennessy V marks 10th staging
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel
Doris Kalinowski: Hello, I remember my experience with hackers I contacted online, I almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 6 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds...

St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

23 Reports Of Burglaries In Last Two Weeks
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Pres prevails
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Hennessy V marks 10th staging
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...