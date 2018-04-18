Belize, Peru Sign Cooperation Agreement

Channel 5 Belize - Saturday, April 18, 2018

Fresh off the recent Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Foreign Minister Wilfred Elrington and Peruvian Ambassador to Belize Jorge Roman Morey, based in El Salvador, signed a special [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
The Results of the Summit of the Americas

Addressing Corruption at Recent Summit of the Americas

Referendum in Belize in May? No Way!

Dr. Errol Elrington’s Fugitive Status

Ambassador Carlos Quesnel Melendez on Bilateral Agreements with Belize

Foreign Minister Elrington Signs Bilateral Agreements with Mexico

Open doors for Israelis Belize waives visa requirement



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Def Starz, Focus Coaching Academy play for inclusion

Carnival Cruise Line coming to Dominica in July

Huge crowd welcomes Duffy home

The equilibrium of biodynamic viticulture

One-stop shop for the reusable and refillable

Photos & Video: Triathlon Opening Ceremony

Photos & Video: Triathlon Opening Ceremony

SPORTS more
Wood: Elevation above board

Girls, Women in Sports Day tomorrow

Central Sports to meet QPCC II in final today

Joseph, Chase spike first Norceca beach vball win

Pro clubs get 11 million reasons to rejoice

Citizens sabotaging lights at recreation grounds

Def Starz, Focus Coaching Academy play for inclusion

POLITICS more
Posters on poles ‘part of culture’

On the trail

The More Things Change…

PM says govt has implemented well-studied policies to achieve growth

Foreign Minister Wants Media to Stop ‘Obsession’ with Sarstoon Protocol

Judge grants Trump lawyer request to delay Stormy Daniels case

JLP's Tanya Williams elected councillor for May Pen North

BUSINESS more
ABIC Supports Career Pathways Programme

Ascendant Group rise 5

RUBiS Announces East Broadway Re-Opening

New phase of entrepreneurs scheme to launch

Commonwealth secretary general visiting C’bean ahead of hurricane season

Hurricane Maria deals heavy blow to Education Trust Fund

Commonwealth Secretary General visiting Caribbean ahead of hurricane season

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Boyce new deputy police chief

Ashni Singh, Winston Brassington, Raj Singh And Others Should Be Charged With Indictable Criminal Offenses

After years of accusation the charges are a vindication of the PPP

Workers can become hapless victims

Pro clubs get 11 million reasons to rejoice

Citizens sabotaging lights at recreation grounds

In Dangriga, Death Came for Gabriel Laurie at Home

RELATED STORIES
The Results of the Summit of the Americas

Addressing Corruption at Recent Summit of the Americas

Referendum in Belize in May? No Way!

Dr. Errol Elrington’s Fugitive Status

Ambassador Carlos Quesnel Melendez on Bilateral Agreements with Belize

Foreign Minister Elrington Signs Bilateral Agreements with Mexico

Open doors for Israelis Belize waives visa requirement

RECENT COMMENTS
St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

23 Reports Of Burglaries In Last Two Weeks
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Pres prevails
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Hennessy V marks 10th staging
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Coaches better equipped
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

RECENT COMMENTS
St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

23 Reports Of Burglaries In Last Two Weeks
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Pres prevails
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Hennessy V marks 10th staging
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Coaches better equipped
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...