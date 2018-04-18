The Results of the Summit of the Americas

Channel 5 Belize - Saturday, April 18, 2018

Belize was represented at the eighth Summit of the Americas by both Minister of Foreign Affairs Wilfred Elrington and Attorney General Michael Peyrefitte. This triennial meeting of members of the [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Addressing Corruption at Recent Summit of the Americas

Referendum in Belize in May? No Way!

April 15th Referendum Will Go On

Dr. Errol Elrington’s Fugitive Status

Dr. Errol Elrington Still on the Run

Foreign Affairs Signs Off on Andrew Bennett Extradition Request but Will He Go?

Wilfred Elrington Blames Media for Guatemala Situation



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Carnival Cruise Line coming to Dominica in July

Huge crowd welcomes Duffy home

The equilibrium of biodynamic viticulture

One-stop shop for the reusable and refillable

Photos & Video: Triathlon Opening Ceremony

Photos & Video: Triathlon Opening Ceremony

Protoje readies for Reading

SPORTS more
Russia's postal service to open parcels during World Cup

Penn Relays 2018 | Hydel rule again in 4x400m

Penn Relays 2018 | Chang surprises Stona in Jamaican discus sweep

Penn Relays 2018 | Hydel rule again in 4x800m

Penn Relays 2018 | Five straight 4x100m wins for Edwin Allen

Windies Women Convene For High- Performance Camp In Antigua

Motorcade To Celebrate Commonwealth Medals

POLITICS more
Judge grants Trump lawyer request to delay Stormy Daniels case

JLP's Tanya Williams elected councillor for May Pen North

JLP's Lee wins Yallahs by-election

Another Thursday vote

Polls closed in Yallahs, May Pen North by-elections

MP Dr Grant Gibbons To Retire From Politics

MP Dr Grant Gibbons To Retire From Politics

BUSINESS more
ABIC Supports Career Pathways Programme

Ascendant Group rise 5

RUBiS Announces East Broadway Re-Opening

New phase of entrepreneurs scheme to launch

Commonwealth secretary general visiting C’bean ahead of hurricane season

Hurricane Maria deals heavy blow to Education Trust Fund

Commonwealth Secretary General visiting Caribbean ahead of hurricane season

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Forum to Discuss Response to Gender-Based Violence and Trafficking in Persons

Security Guard Accused of Sex with Schoolgirl Out on Bail

Teen Girl Charged for Near-Fatal Stabbing is Remanded

St Thomas man sentenced to 16 years for slashing girlfriend's throat

Weekly Round-up: Wisynco sues Heart Foundation… Pregnant woman, 2 daughters slaughtered… Portmore FC wins RSPL

Police seize 40 pounds of Cannabis at Deep Water Harbour

Bail extended for Manchester cop on fraud charge

RELATED STORIES
Addressing Corruption at Recent Summit of the Americas

Referendum in Belize in May? No Way!

April 15th Referendum Will Go On

Dr. Errol Elrington’s Fugitive Status

Dr. Errol Elrington Still on the Run

Foreign Affairs Signs Off on Andrew Bennett Extradition Request but Will He Go?

Wilfred Elrington Blames Media for Guatemala Situation

RECENT COMMENTS
St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

23 Reports Of Burglaries In Last Two Weeks
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Pres prevails
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Hennessy V marks 10th staging
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Coaches better equipped
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

RECENT COMMENTS
St George South reach semis
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Murdered Videsh was placed at secondary school in Arima
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Mechanic among two killed in Clarendon shooting
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ambris gets Test call-up
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

23 Reports Of Burglaries In Last Two Weeks
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Pres prevails
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Hennessy V marks 10th staging
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Coaches better equipped
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...