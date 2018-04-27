Phone and broadband users to receive texts when their contracts end

Telegraph UK - Friday, April 18, 2018

Phone and broadband users to receive texts when their contracts end ALL SECTIONS More Phone and broadband users to receive texts when their contracts end At present most providers do not inform customers when their terms are up and they could switch to a cheaper deal Credit: PA 27 April 2018...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Britain's first WhatsApp fingerprint conviction leads to flood of new cases

Bill payers to save hundreds as price comparison sites plan 'auto-switching' revolution 

Eight million broadband customers overcharged as providers keep quiet when contracts expire

The great mobile phone rip-off: Millions still being billed for handsets they have already bought

One in three families struggling to use internet in the evening

BT fined £42 million by Ofcom for 'serious breach' of rules in largest penalty ever imposed by the regulator 

Broadband shambles: 300,000 families a year suffering fortnight-long 'voids' when switching deals



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Huge crowd welcomes Duffy home

The equilibrium of biodynamic viticulture

One-stop shop for the reusable and refillable

Photos & Video: Triathlon Opening Ceremony

Photos & Video: Triathlon Opening Ceremony

Protoje readies for Reading

Jamaica captures the spirit in Bali

SPORTS more
Photos & Videos: Triathlon Familiarisation Ride

Photos & Videos: Triathlon Familiarisation Ride

Salah can end Messi and Ronaldo dominance

ITFs Goede says Bermuda is blessed with facilities

Ace Agnor sees big future for Mallory

Hill agrees to join Blue Devils

Marshallsiblings favourites for honours

POLITICS more
Minister Foggo Updates On Union Negotiations

Live Video: Premier David Burt Press Conference

Austrie, PM Skerrit rips UWP for lack of progress on electoral reform

PM: Government will build on legacy of nation builders

Eastmond: We’re UPP to the task

Voting off to slow start in May Pen North by-election

Barbados Opposition welcomes announcement of election date

BUSINESS more
Commonwealth secretary general visiting C’bean ahead of hurricane season

Hurricane Maria deals heavy blow to Education Trust Fund

Commonwealth Secretary General visiting Caribbean ahead of hurricane season

BLDC Extends RFQ Deadline For Ships Wharf

Haiti PM shuffles Cabinet after ultimatum

Increase in remmitances for the Caribbean in 2017 — World Bank

Haitian investment for Dolla Financial

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Photos & Videos: Triathlon Familiarisation Ride

Four bodies found in shallow grave in Clarendon

Former cop suspected in 13th California slaying

St Thomas pastor charged with several sexual-related crimes

Do slavery, ganja cause our productivity deficit?

Minister Bermuda-centric anti-gang drive

Surgeries to resume as normal at QEH

RELATED STORIES
Britain's first WhatsApp fingerprint conviction leads to flood of new cases

Bill payers to save hundreds as price comparison sites plan 'auto-switching' revolution 

Eight million broadband customers overcharged as providers keep quiet when contracts expire

The great mobile phone rip-off: Millions still being billed for handsets they have already bought

One in three families struggling to use internet in the evening

BT fined £42 million by Ofcom for 'serious breach' of rules in largest penalty ever imposed by the regulator 

Broadband shambles: 300,000 families a year suffering fortnight-long 'voids' when switching deals

RECENT COMMENTS
‘Man’ it all looks ‘Beautiful!’
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

IMF says economic growth will fall below one per cent for Barbados
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ki’ann stands out
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Prepare for an early ‘Hurricane!’
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

RECENT COMMENTS
‘Man’ it all looks ‘Beautiful!’
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

IMF says economic growth will fall below one per cent for Barbados
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Ki’ann stands out
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Prepare for an early ‘Hurricane!’
HARRY: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...