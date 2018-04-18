GRA finally brings an end to corruption in auction of vehicles

Kaieteur News - Friday, April 18, 2018

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been successful in stamping out corruption when it comes to the auctioning of vehicles. According to GRAâs Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia, all vehicles are now auctioned by closed bids. He told Kaieteur News that with the use of this process,...read more

