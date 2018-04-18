Two Koreas' leaders in historic handshake

Jamaica Observer - Friday, April 18, 2018

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) â North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in shook hands Friday over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries in a gesture laden with symbolism ahead of a historic summit."I am happy to meet you," Moon told Kim before...read more

Kim Jong-un to meet Moon Jae-in at Korean border for summit

North Korea's Kim promises no more nuclear or missile tests

North and South Korea make call on first telephone hotline set up between two ahead of meeting

Koreas trying to mend ties

Seoul sends envoy to North Korea in hope of opening nuclear talks

Mike Pence says US is willing to talk to North Korea as Japan warns against 'smile diplomacy'

North Korea accepts offer from South to meet for talks ahead of the Winter Olympics



