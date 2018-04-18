'Bring tupperware to the supermarket to cut plastic waste', shoppers told

Telegraph UK - Thursday, April 18, 2018

It comes as every major supermarket in Britain yesterday pledged to eradicate unnecessary single-use plastics by 2025, under a new "UK Plastics Pact". The agreement, organised by Government-backed waste charity Wrap, means single-use plastics will only be allowed if they are deemed absolutely...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Supermarkets agree to ban unnecessary single-use plastic packaging by 2025

National Trust declares war on plastic plant pots 

Make-up use makes Britain Europe's number one cotton bud polluter

BBC reveals plan to end single-use plastics by 2020 after criticism from presenters

Iceland pledges to go 'plastic-free'

Supermarkets urged to cut down on pre-prepared veg as clean eating trend boosts plastic waste

Call for 'latte levy' to cut disposable coffee cup waste



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Reggae Boyz starting 11 named ahead of St Kitts, Nevis friendly

Spain ‘wolf pack’ cleared of gang raping teenager during bull festival

Jazz ‘n Creole 2018 line-up announced

An Amazonian adventure

Stepping out of our comfort zone

Friends for a lifetime

Expanding their horizons

SPORTS more
Bermuda Boccia Team Continue In Montreal

Reggie Lambe’s Coach To Leave The Club

Reggae Boyz starting 11 named ahead of St Kitts, Nevis friendly

Nine Work Permit Applications For Triathlon

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still 'working on' name for the Royal baby

Penn Relays | Carter among 25 athletes named on Jamaica's Penn Relays team

Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault in retrial

POLITICS more
Mottley: 'Today is a good day'

Move forward with implementing CSME, says Golding

Trump’s lawyer to plead Fifth Amendment in Daniels case

Barbados to hold general elections on May 24

Phillips apologises for middle finger gesture in Parliament

Barbados to hold general elections on May 24

Baron predicts OBA will struggle in by-election

BUSINESS more
LOMs total revenues rise 34.7

Move forward with implementing CSME, says Golding

Nine Work Permit Applications For Triathlon

One reports a 15m profit

Sansom joins BSMA in key role

Video: Skyport Launches New Airport Website

No Physical Store, Gateway Offer Online Sales

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault in retrial

America opens first national memorial to lynching victims

Hot Money: Bank of England recovers cash smuggled in knickers 25 years after thefts

St Thomas pastor on sexual assault returns to court May 11

Zoe Ball tried to save her lover before he killed himself, inquest hears

Immigration lawyers using delaying tactics to keep illegal immigrants in Britain, High Court says 

Jamaican man kills pregnant woman and two daughters

RELATED STORIES
Supermarkets agree to ban unnecessary single-use plastic packaging by 2025

National Trust declares war on plastic plant pots 

Make-up use makes Britain Europe's number one cotton bud polluter

BBC reveals plan to end single-use plastics by 2020 after criticism from presenters

Iceland pledges to go 'plastic-free'

Supermarkets urged to cut down on pre-prepared veg as clean eating trend boosts plastic waste

Call for 'latte levy' to cut disposable coffee cup waste

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...