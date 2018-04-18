IP Day: “Women In Innovation And Creativity”

Bernews - Thursday, April 18, 2018

Today [April 26th] the Registry General will join other intellectual property personnel around the world in celebrating âWorld Intellectual Property...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
IP Day: “Women In Innovation And Creativity”

Entrepreneurs Receive Tips From Experts

Entrepreneurs Receive Tips From Experts

Intellectual Property: ‘Innovation Improving Lives’

Intellectual Property: ‘Innovation Improving Lives’

Intellectual property strategic plan in the pipe line

Intellectual property important to small islands



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Rugby receives windfall from Green family

Barbados participates in Beijing Caribbean Film Festival

Green Family Donates $10K For Youth Rugby

New project to boost animation and gaming

Confronting the issue

TTCB throws PowerGen out T20 Festival

A whole new world for Denyque

SPORTS more
Rugby receives windfall from Green family

Green Family Donates $10K For Youth Rugby

Green Family Donates $10K For Youth Rugby

Advisory: City Trash Collection During Triathlon

Dominica observes Vaccination Week

Windrush Generation: High Commission stands ready to assist affected Saint Lucians

Bermuda Boccia Players Begin World Open

POLITICS more
Choice of Hargun as Chief Justice defended

Parliament to meet on May 1

By-Election To Be Called In Warwick North East

Video: April 26th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Family reasons behind Baron decision to quit

Highs and lows of political career

Baron predicts OBA will struggle in by-election

BUSINESS more
One Communications 2017 Financial Results

IP Day: “Women In Innovation And Creativity”

One Communications 2017 Financial Results

New revelations in A&V issue

RBL launches Cardless Cash

Policy to ensure quality goods and service

$4.6 million in shares change hands

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
UN-backed programme logs record high cocaine seizures at C'bean seaports

Wires down at Harrington Sound

WANTED: Sean Brewster

Advisory: Downed Wires In Hamilton Parish Area

Treatment Court for man on remand

Children upset over theft of Ag Show exhibits

Making killers into stars

RELATED STORIES
IP Day: “Women In Innovation And Creativity”

Entrepreneurs Receive Tips From Experts

Entrepreneurs Receive Tips From Experts

Intellectual Property: ‘Innovation Improving Lives’

Intellectual Property: ‘Innovation Improving Lives’

Intellectual property strategic plan in the pipe line

Intellectual property important to small islands

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...