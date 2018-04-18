Prince Harry asks William to be best man at his Royal wedding to Meghan Markle

Telegraph UK - Thursday, April 18, 2018

In a statement released today, Kensington Palace said: "Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. "The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St...read more

