National Security Says Belize Missed Info for Drug Plane Landing

Channel 5 Belize - Thursday, April 18, 2018

It has been thirty-six hours since the latest alleged drug plane landed in the north of Belize, on the San Estevan-Progresso Road. Late this evening, the Ministry of National Security [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Questions Remain on Plane Landing

Business Jet Turned Drug Plane Makes Landing and Discharge in O.W.

I.C.J. Vs U.H.S.

San Estevan Ferry Needs Another Week to Re-Open

San Estevan Ferry Remains Closed

Orange Walk Cane Farmer Jailed for Theft in Belize City

Ministry of Works C.E.O speaks on the San Estevan/Progresso Road



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
TTCB throws PowerGen out T20 Festival

Jazz ‘n Creole 2018 line-up announced

Jazz ‘n Creole to be approached differently this year says Piper

1963 Floral Pageant queen returns for triathlon

Festivals Commission Tweaks new Carnival Schedule

Edwin Allen to continue Champs celebrations

Entertainment On The Go

SPORTS more
Blackbirds claw way to victory

Lakers, Cavs renew rivalry

No new registration for netball season

Leslie explains BCA T20 toss rules

Cycling Federation Elections Postponed; Team Heads to Mexico

Mayaro salutes its sporting talent

lack of $$$ ground volleyball teams

POLITICS more
Prime Minister, Opposition Leader Face to Face in City

Vote for new bishop 'inconclusive' after third ballot

Cycling Federation Elections Postponed; Team Heads to Mexico

OBA Leader On New Chief Justice Appointment

Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen says he will take Fifth Amendment in Stormy Daniels case

EOJ says all in place for April 27 by-elections

Alliance Française to pay homage to Aimé Césaire

BUSINESS more
Absence of Exxon’s partners was troubling

Comcast challenges Murdoch with rival bid for Sky

Anti-Crime Organization Plans for Citizen Security

Exports and Prices Take Tumble in First Quarter

PSOJ urges public, private sector to partner on developing middle managers

Butterfield shares up 0.5

Travel Edge Bermuda Hires DeShae DeShields

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
Murdered fisherman’s boat, other belongings tendered in trial

Enzyme that affects ageing, cancer decoded — study

'You did it, Michelle': Patton Oswalt credits late wife after breakthrough in Golden State Killer case

Awards for Top Police Officers

1 Pleads Guilty for Bag of Weed

The High Cost of Crime to Children

Anti-Crime Organization Plans for Citizen Security

RELATED STORIES
Questions Remain on Plane Landing

Business Jet Turned Drug Plane Makes Landing and Discharge in O.W.

I.C.J. Vs U.H.S.

San Estevan Ferry Needs Another Week to Re-Open

San Estevan Ferry Remains Closed

Orange Walk Cane Farmer Jailed for Theft in Belize City

Ministry of Works C.E.O speaks on the San Estevan/Progresso Road

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...