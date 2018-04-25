Common antibiotic could save thousands of children's lives

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Common antibiotic could save thousands of children's lives ALL SECTIONS More Common antibiotic could save thousands of children's lives Almost 6 million children under the age of 5 died in 2016 Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley 25 April 2018 10:38pm Just four doses of a commonly-used antibiotic could...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Pakistan pins hope on typhoid vaccine as it battles superbug outbreak

Typhoid superbug spreads throughout Pakistan

Scramble to stop spread of super-gonorrhoea as British man contracts 'worst ever' case

'I almost died': the true cost of antibiotic resistance in Britain and around the world

Global antibiotic consumption soars feeding spread of UK 'super-bugs'

Tourism spreading antibiotic resistant superbugs new study reveals

Superbugs set to kill more than cancer, Jeremy Hunt warns, with a fifth of antibiotic prescriptions needless



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Jazz ‘n Creole 2018 line-up announced

Jazz ‘n Creole to be approached differently this year says Piper

1963 Floral Pageant queen returns for triathlon

Festivals Commission Tweaks new Carnival Schedule

Edwin Allen to continue Champs celebrations

Entertainment On The Go

Jahvinci and Popcaan collab on 'Steamy'

SPORTS more
The Life of Paul Joseph – A Tale of  “GRACE, MERCY AND PEACE!”

Dominica places 3rd in women football challenge

Freisenbruch-Meyer Continental League Results

Bermuda’s U17 Women’s Team Arrive Home

Where To Watch Saturday’s Triathlon Event

Duffy calls for triathlon wall of noise

Watts island can host top basketball tournaments

POLITICS more
EOJ says all in place for April 27 by-elections

Alliance Française to pay homage to Aimé Césaire

Premier: “An Affront To Elected Government”

Election of new bishop resumes

Prostitutes bow out of Barbados’ general election

Official reports increased cases of scabies, ringworm

Prostitutes bow out of Barbados' general election

BUSINESS more
Butterfield shares up 0.5

Travel Edge Bermuda Hires DeShae DeShields

Sompo International gives Kuhn extra role

Tourism ministry going after middle-class hemispheric travellers

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 24 2018

Arch Enters Transaction With Catalina General

RA Seek Feedback: Electronic Communications

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
Five kidnapped for $125k ransom in Westmoreland

Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

C-TOC probing kidnapping in Westmoreland

Golden State Killer: Police ‘arrest suspect’ in California

UPDATE: Hanover girls chopped to death were 8 and 4 years old

UPDATE: Slain Hanover girls were 'brilliant' students

Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested for 1970s murder spree

RELATED STORIES
Pakistan pins hope on typhoid vaccine as it battles superbug outbreak

Typhoid superbug spreads throughout Pakistan

Scramble to stop spread of super-gonorrhoea as British man contracts 'worst ever' case

'I almost died': the true cost of antibiotic resistance in Britain and around the world

Global antibiotic consumption soars feeding spread of UK 'super-bugs'

Tourism spreading antibiotic resistant superbugs new study reveals

Superbugs set to kill more than cancer, Jeremy Hunt warns, with a fifth of antibiotic prescriptions needless

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...