Nearly 20m children around the world miss out on life-saving vaccines

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Vaccinations: Nearly 20m children globally miss immunisation ALL SECTIONS More Nearly 20m children around the world miss out on life-saving vaccines A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a girl in Lahore, Pakistan Credit: KM Chaudary/AP 25 April 2018 4:40pm More than one in 10 children around...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Pakistan pins hope on typhoid vaccine as it battles superbug outbreak

Philippines immunisation rates plummet amid Dengue vaccination scare 

1 in 10 infants received no vaccinations last year -- UN

Push to strengthen immunisation programmes in the Americas

22 million still not vaccinated

Haiti, US launch vaccination campaigns

US, Haiti kick off vaccination campaigns



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
1963 Floral Pageant queen returns for triathlon

Festivals Commission Tweaks new Carnival Schedule

Edwin Allen to continue Champs celebrations

Entertainment On The Go

Jahvinci and Popcaan collab on 'Steamy'

Hood Celebrityy to make Jamaica debut

Dream come true - Masicka single enjoys BET rotation

SPORTS more
Watts island can host top basketball tournaments

Roberts Nations League will help grow Bermudian game

Sport Scoreboard, April 25, 2018

Hardknockz remain unbeaten

Trio to compete in Montreal

Franklin the man to beat

Legends rewarded for inspiring next generation

POLITICS more
Jeff Baron ‘Stepping Away From Politics’

UWP reiterates ‘no election without electoral reform’

More woe for OBA as Baron quits politics

Austrie responds to P-POD; has problem with ruling Dominica by “remote control”

Holness implores young people to get trained

Spanish politician tipped as future leader resigns in shame over shoplifting

Trumps historic unpopularity is a big story

BUSINESS more
Mudslides impact Chubbs income

Belco aims to reduce cost of electricity

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 24 2018

Rusal shares surge in Hong Kong after US eases sanctions stance

Photos from Expo

Windalco management optimistic about Rusal future

Southwest’s journey through fines and complaints

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
Alfie Evans' father threatens to privately prosecute three NHS doctors on conspiracy to murder charges

Beekeeper says 700,000 of her insects may have been killed by rival in arson attack

Car hits airport fence

Jury in Bill Cosby retrial to begin deliberations today

Bahamas moving to ban plastics

Woman, two children murdered in Hanover — reports

Poison-laced synthetic ganja kills 4 in US

RELATED STORIES
Pakistan pins hope on typhoid vaccine as it battles superbug outbreak

Philippines immunisation rates plummet amid Dengue vaccination scare 

1 in 10 infants received no vaccinations last year -- UN

Push to strengthen immunisation programmes in the Americas

22 million still not vaccinated

Haiti, US launch vaccination campaigns

US, Haiti kick off vaccination campaigns

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...