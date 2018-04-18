About Sugar Heritage

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, April 18, 2018

DEAR EDITOR, During his tenure, Harold B. Davis, the first Executive Chairman of GuySuCo Commissioned (in the 1980s) the coordination of a range of heritage projects for the sugar industry. Ogle Estate was identified as the primary location for the collection. Some indication of the start made...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
$30B syndicated bond secured for GuySuCo …as Parliamentary Committee set to review sugar sector

Guysuco’s management and government should provide G$90,000/mth to displaced sugar workers.

PricewaterhouseCoopers selected to value GuySuCo’s assets

GuySuCo was given until year-end to transfer three sugar estates to NICIL

GuySuCo continues to suck life out of nation

Skeldon workers incensed by GuySuCo’s arrogance

Opposition questions source of $2B for GuySuCo’s housing lands



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Olympian Morris, cyclist Saney honoured at home

Barrington stars for Comets

Cheltenham Festival punter nearly blinded in attack 'because he wore pink suit'

Maps, Road Closures, Traffic Notices For Triathlon

Former Miss World Zoe gone global in her travels

Happy Hour Is Back At Newstead Resort

Argentina's reggae star supports Jamaica's tourism push

SPORTS more
Pt Fortin Civic captures maiden trophy

Olympian Morris, cyclist Saney honoured at home

Shabazz hopes to get attack right

Barrington stars for Comets

U-18 ‘Ballers Off to Dru Joyce Classic

The Ariel Rosado Foundation Rides Again

Administrative Professionals Week April 22-28, 2018

POLITICS more
Unconscionable in their rape and plunder of Guyana

PM calls on Jamaicans to report criminals

Toronto van attack victims: An 'incredible' charity worker and a sports-loving grandmother

Lula says party free to find new candidate for Brazil vote

Speaker forced to adjourn House as Vaz, Campbell clash over Cornwall Regional

Holness says Jamaica is open for business

DFP, UWP welcome P-POD to political arena

BUSINESS more
Gas Hike in Effect for Third Time This Year

Action 2 Report -Neutralising the Effects of Hybrid Mismatch Arrangements

RA mulls compensation for internet outages

Gov't to lobby US for changes to Rusal sanctions

Watlington shares gain 6

Barbados and the Principle Purpose Test

Somerset Re hires Braverman

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
‘Show more compassion’ in abuse cases

Unconscionable in their rape and plunder of Guyana

Wholesale vendor disappears without a trace

PM calls on Jamaicans to report criminals

Toronto van attack victims: An 'incredible' charity worker and a sports-loving grandmother

Pt Fortin Civic captures maiden trophy

Olympian Morris, cyclist Saney honoured at home

RELATED STORIES
$30B syndicated bond secured for GuySuCo …as Parliamentary Committee set to review sugar sector

Guysuco’s management and government should provide G$90,000/mth to displaced sugar workers.

PricewaterhouseCoopers selected to value GuySuCo’s assets

GuySuCo was given until year-end to transfer three sugar estates to NICIL

GuySuCo continues to suck life out of nation

Skeldon workers incensed by GuySuCo’s arrogance

Opposition questions source of $2B for GuySuCo’s housing lands

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...