More Jamaican nurses heading to UK under expanded global partnership programme

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, April 18, 2018

More nurses are to leave Jamaica to work in the United Kingdom. However, the BritishÂ government says after three years working in the National Health Service (NHS) to gain specialist skills and experience, they will return to Jamaica. It's...read more

RELATED STORIES
NHS to hire more than 5,000 nurses from India and the Phillipines 

NHS staff crisis means EU workers should get right to stay post-Brexit 

Tufton looks to UK - London training programme could address shortage of critical-care nurses in Jamaica

Reliance on overseas workers could threaten future of NHS, peers warn

Tufton in talks with UK over proposal to address nurse shortage

Jamaica, UK to establish nurse exchange programme

Health care concerns among the Jamaican disapora



