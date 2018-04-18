House driver charged in fatal accident

Channel 5 Belize - Tuesday, April 18, 2018

A young resident of Orange Walk lost his life in a road traffic accident around three oâclock on Saturday morning. Daniel Urbina, the son of Rosendo Urbina Junior and his [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Camalote

12-year-old Killed Instantly in Highway Accident

A Confused Cyclist is Fatally Injured on Southern Highway

Motorist Found Dead Near Independence

One Man Dies in Fatal Road Traffic Accident at Mile Two

Tortilla Vendor Perishes In Road Traffic Accident In Orange Walk

Fatal traffic accident in Belize City claims the life of Customs Officer



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Craigy T ties the knot

Spring concert at Allen Temple AME Church

Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival Celebrates Year of the Bird

Singer, dancer 'work it' - Street promo, social media push song

Hospital benefits from Glacia Robinson's concert

On Cloud 9

Song and dance hard move to catch

SPORTS more
Central FC may miss Jamaica match

Shade wants winning habit for CFU Challenge

Bravo guides Parkites to T20 semis

Defence Force, Paragon top UWI indoor hockey tourney

Referee wife: They would have killed him

Sports

Penn Relay

POLITICS more
Central FC may miss Jamaica match

Opposition Leader hits back at “politics” charge on Guatemala

Ralph Thorne: Prepared to serve

Zimbabwe sets up special courts for election violence

P-POD officially enters politics in Dominica

France to boost security on Alps border with Italy after far-Right 'block' migrant route

Lines of credit for AID Bank & Housing Loans Board

BUSINESS more
Brief History of the BEPS Project

Bright Future

Ascendant Group Announces 2017 Results

Ascendant Group Announces 2017 Results

All steady on BSX

Interest rate climb lifts Butterfield profit

Unregulated business grows at Ascendant

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
Toronto van suspect shouted 'shoot me in the head' at police officer who is hailed a hero for not opening fire

Referee wife: They would have killed him

Reporter’s assaults spotlighted in U.S. human rights report

Missing

Theft

Rape

Guat

RELATED STORIES
Camalote

12-year-old Killed Instantly in Highway Accident

A Confused Cyclist is Fatally Injured on Southern Highway

Motorist Found Dead Near Independence

One Man Dies in Fatal Road Traffic Accident at Mile Two

Tortilla Vendor Perishes In Road Traffic Accident In Orange Walk

Fatal traffic accident in Belize City claims the life of Customs Officer

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...