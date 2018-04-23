Divorce should be done online in 'one stop shop', says President of Supreme Court 

Telegraph UK - Monday, April 18, 2018

Divorce should be done online in 'one stop shop', says President of Supreme Court ALL SECTIONS More Divorce should be done online in 'one stop shop', says President of Supreme Court Baroness Hale of Richmond has called for an end to blame in divorce cases 23 April 2018 5:18pm Couples should be...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Divorcee's "meal ticket for life" bid backfires

Take the blame out of divorce to help those trapped in 'loveless' marriages, says top family judge

Bernie Ecclestone hits back at James Stunt for badmouthing his ex-wife

Baroness Hale 'hoping for three women' to join Supreme Court bench

Couples could be committing accidental bigamy as top High Court judge rules 21 divorces are void 

Woman refused divorce will tell Supreme Court she should not have to prove 'unreasonable' behaviour

'Divorces are skewed by judges' antiquated chivalry' says female peer



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Craigy T ties the knot

Spring concert at Allen Temple AME Church

Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival Celebrates Year of the Bird

Singer, dancer 'work it' - Street promo, social media push song

Hospital benefits from Glacia Robinson's concert

On Cloud 9

Song and dance hard move to catch

SPORTS more
Ralph Thorne: Prepared to serve

Opening Ceremony For Triathlon On Thursday

Youth focus as Triathlon launches this week

'Perfect combination' ... Daley Morris hails success of co-coaching system

Hospital benefits from Glacia Robinson's concert

Prince William’s wife Kate gives birth to son

Windies star Hope lands another prestigious award

POLITICS more
Ralph Thorne: Prepared to serve

Zimbabwe sets up special courts for election violence

P-POD officially enters politics in Dominica

France to boost security on Alps border with Italy after far-Right 'block' migrant route

Lines of credit for AID Bank & Housing Loans Board

Dual citizenship case against St Kitts Opposition Leader set for May 30

Gov’t and opposition can work together

BUSINESS more
Unregulated business grows at Ascendant

African-American Travel Consumer Research

Sompo gets green light for Luxembourg hub

UN concerned over deportation of Venezuelans by Trinidad

National Assessment Of Local Charities

Bacardi makes most reputable list again

Blockchain set to revolutionise shipping

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
Stephen Lawrence Day to be held annually on anniversary of teen's murder

Man who shot and killed four at a Waffle House restaurant arrested

Officer accused of sex crimes remanded

Robinson to take the PSC to court

'Cut off hands': Mexican presidential candidate's plan to deter thieves

$8.2M approved for housing repairs in Mahaut Constituency

Nashville shooter's AR-15 was seized after he was arrested outside White House months ago

RELATED STORIES
Divorcee's "meal ticket for life" bid backfires

Take the blame out of divorce to help those trapped in 'loveless' marriages, says top family judge

Bernie Ecclestone hits back at James Stunt for badmouthing his ex-wife

Baroness Hale 'hoping for three women' to join Supreme Court bench

Couples could be committing accidental bigamy as top High Court judge rules 21 divorces are void 

Woman refused divorce will tell Supreme Court she should not have to prove 'unreasonable' behaviour

'Divorces are skewed by judges' antiquated chivalry' says female peer

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...