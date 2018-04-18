Consular section of US Consulate closed

Royal Gazette - Monday, April 18, 2018

The consular section of the US Consulate will close for routine services from May 4 because of construction work on the grounds. Services affected include visas, waivers, passports and registration of births. Normal service is expected to start again on May 21. A US Consulate spokeswoman said...read more

