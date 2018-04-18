A climate of change for the Caribbean internet

Dominica News Online - Monday, April 18, 2018

Spring storms with winter qualities clobbered North America this week, threatening Canada with slow-moving storms, and pounding the United States with near-record snowfall in the midwest, low temperatures in the south and tornadoes further east. You could say change was...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Seeking Competitive Edge, Caribbean Firms Turn to Internet Technology

Global tech experts discuss Caribbean Internet Economy at CaribNOG 12

Why data infrastructure upgrades are the next step in regional evolution

Dominica hosts seventh regional CaribNOG meeting

Belize to host sixth CaribNOG Regional Meeting

BVI moves to strengthen local Internet

Cyber security the main focus of ICT meeting



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Singer, dancer 'work it' - Street promo, social media push song

Hospital benefits from Glacia Robinson's concert

On Cloud 9

Song and dance hard move to catch

Childrens writer has monster appeal

Tony Rebel tries R&B again - Stays true to 1983 Champaign recording on cover version

From handouts to foundation to museum - Sizzla committed to August Town community building

SPORTS more
Hospital benefits from Glacia Robinson's concert

Prince William’s wife Kate gives birth to son

Windies star Hope lands another prestigious award

Cricket: Bermuda Win Warm Up Opener In Dubai

Cricket Open: Rangers & Bailey’s Bay Win

Video: M-CORE Hosts Ambidextrous Games

Cricket: Bermuda Win Warm Up Opener In Dubai

POLITICS more
Zimbabwe sets up special courts for election violence

P-POD officially enters politics in Dominica

France to boost security on Alps border with Italy after far-Right 'block' migrant route

Lines of credit for AID Bank & Housing Loans Board

Dual citizenship case against St Kitts Opposition Leader set for May 30

Gov’t and opposition can work together

Simons: Errors Handling Commissioner Position

BUSINESS more
UN concerned over deportation of Venezuelans by Trinidad

National Assessment Of Local Charities

Bacardi makes most reputable list again

Blockchain set to revolutionise shipping

Schroders targets wealth management growth

Doctor deploys keto diet to fight obesity

In-school productivity campaign | The productivity and competitiveness costs of traffic congestion

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
Zimbabwe sets up special courts for election violence

Cosby defence blocked from using deposition; retrial nears end

Paris attacks suspect jailed for 20 years for Belgian attempted murder

EU to check on money laundering moves in Malta, journalist’s murder

University worker stabbed boss to death before scrawling 'bully' on her forehead, court hears

French police recover priceless gold relic that contained the embalmed heart of Queen Anne de Bretagne

Body of young man found at Bibby's Lane

RELATED STORIES
Seeking Competitive Edge, Caribbean Firms Turn to Internet Technology

Global tech experts discuss Caribbean Internet Economy at CaribNOG 12

Why data infrastructure upgrades are the next step in regional evolution

Dominica hosts seventh regional CaribNOG meeting

Belize to host sixth CaribNOG Regional Meeting

BVI moves to strengthen local Internet

Cyber security the main focus of ICT meeting

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...