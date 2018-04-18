Man critically hospitalised from suspected hit and run

Antigua Observer - Monday, April 18, 2018

A man is fighting for his life at the Mount St. Johnâs Medical Centre after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle in the wee hours of Sunday morning.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Minister assures MSJMC public servants of job security

Bound and killed

Missing teen found, taken to police

Reshuffle amid probe into suspicious passport documents

DNA candidate reports malicious damage to vehicle

New Winthorpes man electrocuted

Community group to build centenarians’ park



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Tony Rebel tries R&B again - Stays true to 1983 Champaign recording on cover version

From handouts to foundation to museum - Sizzla committed to August Town community building

Best of the best hand drummers for Emancipation Park - Today's Drum Fest begins JCDC's week of music

Freddie goes with merchandising - 'Go Freddie Go' support tour to span four months

I Waata introduces new move

Dancehall diss!

Church choir among Festival Song finalists

SPORTS more
Bolans continue winning, Braves beat Outlaws

Old Road remain on top

Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

Mandeville Municipal Corporation ponders posthumous recognition for Pat Anderson

Royal baby: Duchess of Cambridge's due date, possible names and all the latest news

Royal baby: Duchess of Cambridge in hospital after going into labour - latest news

Sancho: GOV’T KILLING THE PRO LEAGUE

POLITICS more
Editorial: Questions for the pot

Minister assures MSJMC public servants of job security

Photo: Young centenarian

Spalding High salutes Alphansus Davis

Political parties deeply divided over new house-to-house registration

Murder accused wants $35m

ECLAC: Caribbean economies will grow

BUSINESS more
In-school productivity campaign | The productivity and competitiveness costs of traffic congestion

Bartlett upbeat about more flights from South America

Shaw: New 'micro market' coming at JSE

ECLAC: Caribbean economies will grow

Focus on research by UWI

The productivity and competitiveness costs - of traffic congestion - Significant improvements in Jamaica's highways

Bourbon, beer and rum - Bourbon tourism: Private sector survival drive

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
Cop charged in sex probe

Top cop remains on suspension, demand for reinstatement ignored

Editorial: Questions for the pot

Retired cop recommends disciplinary action against gun-toting officer

Prisoners, prison staff must endure harsh conditions longer

Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam guilty of attempted murder in Belgium

Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

RELATED STORIES
Minister assures MSJMC public servants of job security

Bound and killed

Missing teen found, taken to police

Reshuffle amid probe into suspicious passport documents

DNA candidate reports malicious damage to vehicle

New Winthorpes man electrocuted

Community group to build centenarians’ park

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...