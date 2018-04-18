Azad Azeez leads West-Side All Stars to crushing win

Kaieteur News - Monday, April 18, 2018

A muscular 40-ball 119 from Azad Azeez propelled West-Side All Stars to a 59-run win over Legends XI in the Royston Ramsarran welcome home feature softball match at Thirst Park on Thursday night. Azeez hit 13 massive sixes and nine fours in an entertaining knock that saw the West-Side...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Regal Masters beat Fishermen XI by 7-wkts to take Champion of Champions softball title

Marks century propels Farm to huge win as MYO/Baksh Memorial softball continues

NY President’s XI and Savage Masters collide tonight at DCC

SVC International Softball Cup… Budhu all-round heroics hands Regal All stars title

Sham Grocery XI win Naeem Nasir Memorial Softball Title

Karim, Drakes star as Omesh XI, Super Power secure final berths

West Side softball quarterfinals on tomorrow



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Tony Rebel tries R&B again - Stays true to 1983 Champaign recording on cover version

From handouts to foundation to museum - Sizzla committed to August Town community building

Best of the best hand drummers for Emancipation Park - Today's Drum Fest begins JCDC's week of music

Freddie goes with merchandising - 'Go Freddie Go' support tour to span four months

I Waata introduces new move

Dancehall diss!

Church choir among Festival Song finalists

SPORTS more
Royal baby: Duchess of Cambridge's due date, possible names and all the latest news

Royal baby: Duchess of Cambridge in hospital after going into labour - latest news

Sancho: GOV’T KILLING THE PRO LEAGUE

Ramdin hits century

Naparima to meet Hillview in Intercol final

Ganga wants TTCB to act now

Everyone get on the Bay

POLITICS more
Photo: Young centenarian

Spalding High salutes Alphansus Davis

Political parties deeply divided over new house-to-house registration

Murder accused wants $35m

ECLAC: Caribbean economies will grow

The Gold standard - New Arnett chairman aiming for sustainable business model

PM: Country before self

BUSINESS more
In-school productivity campaign | The productivity and competitiveness costs of traffic congestion

Bartlett upbeat about more flights from South America

Shaw: New 'micro market' coming at JSE

ECLAC: Caribbean economies will grow

Focus on research by UWI

The productivity and competitiveness costs - of traffic congestion - Significant improvements in Jamaica's highways

Bourbon, beer and rum - Bourbon tourism: Private sector survival drive

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
Semi-nude gunman kills 4 at US restaurant

At least 24 dead in Nicaragua protests — rights group

Mexico murders soar: 7,667 in 3 months

Sancho: GOV’T KILLING THE PRO LEAGUE

Ramdin hits century

Young Stars expelled after La Brea brawl

FIFA and CONCACAF notified of shooting incident at Futsal Finals

RELATED STORIES
Regal Masters beat Fishermen XI by 7-wkts to take Champion of Champions softball title

Marks century propels Farm to huge win as MYO/Baksh Memorial softball continues

NY President’s XI and Savage Masters collide tonight at DCC

SVC International Softball Cup… Budhu all-round heroics hands Regal All stars title

Sham Grocery XI win Naeem Nasir Memorial Softball Title

Karim, Drakes star as Omesh XI, Super Power secure final berths

West Side softball quarterfinals on tomorrow

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing Camperdown High student was admitted to hospital, died
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

BBC iPlayer has 'best week ever' after it turned to Netflix-style box sets for Christmas
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

All schools reopen after Maria except Trafalgar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Lightening the load: Thai men gripped by penis-whitening trend
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

MS Amlin Establishes Reinsurance Sidecar
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Taxi and bus drivers lead rush on last day of tax amnesty
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

ABIR Announces Appointment Of Joshua Alvera
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Peter Phillips wants to play games with fragile wage negotiations
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Garvey's birthplace, crime and firearms
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

Law School In Guyana
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...